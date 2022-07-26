former US president Donald Trump returns to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since his controversial departure from the White House in 2021under the shadow of chaos due to the assault on the Capitol.

The tycoon, who flirts more and more openly with the idea of ​​competing in the 2024 presidential elections, will be presented at an America First Policy Institute eventa panel of experts administered by its allies.

His speech comes hours after the end of a series of public hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill.

Its members insist on Trump’s responsibility in the attack. The Republican claims, without evidence, that there was a fraud in the 2020 elections that Joe Biden won.

However, America First Policy Institute spokesman Marc Lotter said Trump will focus Tuesday on the future, not the past. “He will give a political strategy speech,” Lotter told CNN.

Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president, addressed young conservatives in Washington this morning, urging them to look “to the future.”

“It is absolutely essential, at a time when so many American families are suffering, that we do not give in to the temptation to look back,” Pence said, admitting that he “disagrees on the priorities” of Trump.

Without insisting on it, the former number two in the White House, who also has presidential ambitions, described the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as a “tragic day.”

The hearings of the parliamentary investigation committee, which revealed the structure of the attack and the former president’s attempts to reverse the result of the elections to remain in power, seem to have harmed Trump.

Biden, who at the start of his presidency tried to avoid naming his predecessor, on Monday lambasted his inaction in the assault on Capitol Hill.

While Trump watched what was happening from the “comfort” of the White House, “brave policemen lived a hell worthy of the Middle Ages (…) before a rampaging crowd that believed the lies of the defeated president,” he denounced.

The critics

Trump, 76, retains a central place in Republican ranks with a core of loyal supporters, which would place him in the first position if he decided to seek the presidency. But the criticism has hit his image, allowing rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to gain ground.

Nearly half of Republican primary voters would prefer another candidate over Trump, according to a recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, owned by the influential Murdoch family, published editorials criticizing Trump’s behavior on January 6, 2021.

In an unusually critical text, the New York Post claimed that the billionaire had proven himself “unworthy” of returning to the White House.

