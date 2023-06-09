DThe US judiciary accuses former President Donald Trump of conspiracy to obstruct investigations in the affair of secret government documents. That emerges from the indictment against the Republican, which was published on Friday.

An employee of the former US President was also charged in the document affair. As the indictment shows, in addition to Trump himself, his employee Walt Nauta was accused.

Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social that he had learned that the Justice Department would indict “a wonderful man, Walt Nauta”. “They are trying to destroy his life, as well as the lives of so many others, in the hope that he will say bad things about ‘Trump’.”

Nauta had worked under Trump as a servant in the White House and had followed the ex-president to the luxury estate Mar-a-Lago in the state of Florida after his term in office ended. According to media reports, surveillance camera images showed Nauta carrying boxes of documents around Mar-a-Lago when the US judiciary demanded the release of classified documents. Nauta reportedly said he did so on Trump’s orders and could play an important role as a witness in the trial.

The FBI seized around 11,000 documents during a raid in Mar-a-Lago last August, including numerous secret documents that Trump had taken from the White House after his term in office ended. Presidents are required by law to turn over official records to the National Archives after the end of their term of office. There are also strict legal regulations for dealing with secret documents.

In addition, one day after the indictment, two of the former US President’s lawyers resigned. John Rowley and Jim Trusty surprisingly announced on Friday that they informed Trump of their move in the morning. Nothing was initially known about the reasons. It was an honor to defend Trump last year, the two lawyers said in a statement.







After a trial for a hush money payment, it would be the second time that Trump would have to face criminal proceedings. The new indictment would also be the first trial in US history at the federal level against an ex-president.

