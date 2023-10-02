Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the New York court, armored as never before: he is accused of fraud together with his sons Donald Jr and Eric. the three would have inflated the value of company assets by over three billion dollars for a decade to obtain better conditions from banks and insurance companies. The judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, has already found him and his sons “responsible for fraud”, now it is a question of examining other charges and establishing the extent of the sentence. New York Attorney General Letitia Jones has asked for a fine of $250 million, which she believes is equal to the amount illegally earned from false financial statements. “Donald Trump and the other co-defendants have committed persistent and repeated fraud,” she explained before the trial began. “We demonstrated this in our motion for summary judgment last week. Today we will prove our other charges. My message is simple: no matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you might have, no one is above the law and the law will prevail.”

Outside the courthouse, dozens of people gathered chanting “Trump lies all the time” and brandishing signs that said “lies have consequences.” The group was quickly moved by police to Foley Square. Shortly afterwards the protesters grew in number and hung a large banner on the police barricades reading “no one is above the law”.

The process risks compromising the image of a successful entrepreneur that the tycoon has built over the years, to the point of transforming an entrepreneurial brand into a political brand. The judge has already stripped him of some licenses to operate in New York state