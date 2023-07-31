EA US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN. The ex-president had accused CNN of repeatedly equating him with Adolf Hitler and demanded damages of 475 million dollars (430 million euros). Federal judge Raag Singhal, who Trump himself appointed to the post in 2019, dismissed the lawsuit, arguing that it was an expression of opinion and not a false statement of fact.

CNN has repeatedly called Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he was cheated out of his November 2020 presidential election victory a “big lie”. “Trump argues that ‘the big lie’ is a phrase attributed to Joseph Goebbels and that CNN’s use of the phrase falsely associates Trump with the Hitler regime in public,” Judge Singhal wrote. “CNN’s statements, while disgusting, were not legally defamatory,” he ruled. Because the use of the expression does not allow the conclusion “that Trump supports the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people”. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels is credited with a quote that a lie need only be repeated enough times for it to be believed.

Trump had already submitted his in October of last year. He had repeatedly denounced CNN as a medium for “fake news”. It is one of many lawsuits Trump has filed against media houses such as the New York Times and Washington Post to object to their reporting during his presidency and after the lost 2020 election, writes CNN. Trump wants to run again for the Republicans in 2024. He is currently facing serious legal charges. He is charged with stealing secret government documents. A special counsel is also investigating Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021 and his attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.