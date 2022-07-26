Eighteen months after leaving the White House, Former US President Donald Trump reappeared in Washington on Tuesday claiming to be the winner of the last elections and leaving the door open to the possibility of running again in 2024.

(Read: Biden lashes out at Trump for his attitude during the assault on Capitol Hill)

He did so in an hour and a half speech before the conservative think tank America First Policy Institute, made up of his allies and former members of his Administration with the aim of promoting ideas for the agenda of a possible second term.

(You are interested in: The conviction that awaits a Trump ally for contempt of Congress)

“I ran for the first time and I won. Then I ran for the second time and it went much better. I had many millions more votes. Maybe we have to do it again,” he said, assuring that the current situation in the country, with levels of uncontrolled criminality, in his opinion, necessitates the return of the Republicans to power.

While demonstrators gathered against him at the gates of that institute, Inside, the former president remained reluctant to recognize the victory of Joe Biden, perpetuating doubts dismissed by the Supreme Court and that on January 6, 2021 led his supporters to storm the Capitol when the electoral results were being certified.

“If I renounce my beliefs, if I agree to stay silent and at home, it would be easy. The persecution of Donald Trump would stop immediately, but I cannot do it because I love our country and its people,” he said.

The former leader insisted that he sacrifices himself for the United States: “Doing it is an honor, because if I don’t, our nation is condemned to be another Venezuela or another Soviet Union. We are headed for that.”

(Also: President Biden seeks to allay US recession fears.)

Apocalyptic situation in the USA

The former president launched a harsh criticism of Biden, his successor.

His portrayal of the current situation in the US under Biden was apocalyptic.

“Our country has been brought to its knees, literally to its knees. (…) Just two years ago we had a booming economy the likes of which had never been seen before, the strongest and most secure border in the history of the United States, energy independence and prices historically low gasoline prices.

For this reason, he demanded a strong hand and strong investments in the forces of order. The imposition of the death penalty for drug traffickers, the reinforcement of the border or the increase in sentences for those who violate immigration laws increased his plans to recover security.

Trump, for whom America is “going to hell” he had left the US capital on January 20, 2021, hours before Biden took office. The Republican then went to his vacation residence Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, and was the first outgoing president not to attend the investiture of his successor.

See also The man of more of the Girona Our country has been brought to its knees, literally to its knees

His return to Washington, like everything around him, was surrounded by controversy. While there are Republicans who question his supremacy in the party, The formal announcement of his eventual candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections is for others only a matter of time.

“I have already made the decision,” he said this month in New York Magazine, where he was convinced that if he tried to repeat his mandate he would succeed, but he left his plans under calculated ambiguity: “I would say that the big decision now is whether it will be sooner or after”.

(Keep reading: Trump must be held accountable in court, according to a congressional committee)

parliamentary inquiry

His reappearance coincides with a time when new revelations from the House of Representatives committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill have reproached Trump for deliberate passivity.

Not only did he take three and a half hours to ask the mob to return to their homes, but the next day he refused to discredit the assailants and publicly request the Department of Justice that the offenders be prosecuted.

This first round of questioning by the committee, which began a month ago, ended last Thursday and will continue in September with new witnesses, but with its first conclusions it has already achieved that the current president has disapproved of his behavior that day: “He lacked the courage to act” Biden said on Monday.

Protesters gather in front of the Marriott hotel where former President Donald Trump would give his speech. See also Court blocks termination of Biden's open borders policy

Now, with his speech this Tuesday, Trump gains strength before his acolytes from that conservative institute: “We exist because we believe that the best days of our nation are yet to come, that the battle to save it is the noblest fight that exists and that we will win “, says that ‘think tank’ on its website.

Not far from that summit, which ended with that speech, whoever was his vice president, Mike Pence, seen as his potential competitor in any possible primaries, also marked his territory with an invitation to turn the page: “It is essential that at a time in which so many families are having a hard time, let’s not be tempted to look back,” he warned.

EFE

More world news

– The list of presidents confirmed to the possession of Gustavo Petro

– Ukraine obtains loan of 1,600 million euros from the EIB

– Venezuela: Assembly of Guaidó recognizes irregularities in Monomers