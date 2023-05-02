Home page politics

Catherine Reikowski

A suspected spy balloon from China leads to quarrels with the USA (symbolic image) © Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/AP/dpa

China is apparently developing its airship program further: the USA are discovering completely new flying objects in a Chinese military base.

Washington, DC – Tue USA analyze another flying object from China. After a spy balloon was launched over the United States, it became known that China had apparently been able to collect even more data than initially assumed. Satellite images from the United States now show a flying ship in a Chinese desert – and worry experts.

CNN There are pictures from November 2022 that should prove that China could have developed a much better steerable and maneuverable flying object. The images showed “an approximately 100-foot-long airship in the middle of a nearly kilometer-long runway in a desert military complex in northwestern China.” Several experts have confirmed this.

New spy balloon developed in China? That worries the US

Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs told the broadcaster, “An airship like this can be used as a submarine of the skies. It appears to have special propulsion and navigational abilities that would allow it to loiter over an area for extended periods of time.”

“You can assume that we are tracking the object because it is available through satellite imagery,” a Defense Department official told CNN. However, both the Ministry of Defense and the US secret services rejected a more specific statement.

China’s air program is apparently being expanded enormously

According to the satellite images, the hangar, which is over 250 meters long, is currently being expanded. US experts such as the researcher Eli Hayes are thus observing a transition in the use of airships from civilian to military area of ​​China.

“These aren’t people just discussing possible applications or use cases,” Hayes told CNN. Earlier Chinese airships were constructed by research institutes and universities. It is unclear whether universities are also involved in the current developments. Received from China CNN according to their own statements, no response to an inquiry on the subject. (cat)