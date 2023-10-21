Samantha Woll, the president of the board of the Detroit Synagogue, was found dead in the entrance of her home with multiple stab wounds to her body. This was reported by ‘CNN’ which cites police sources. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our board president,” the synagogue located in downtown Detroit said in a Facebook post.

Police believe the crime occurred inside his home. The motive for the killing is not yet known, the police department said. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll’s death “left a huge void in the Detroit community.”