During the exercises at the Yuma training ground (Arizona) related to the Convergence project, the US Army destroyed the enemy’s military equipment – the “Russian” T-72 tank, Breaking Defense writes.

The publication notes that for this they used “a pair of nondescript robots, more like militarized golf carts than terminators.” These robots, equipped with small flying drones, according to Breaking Defense, using Aided Target Recognition (ATR) automatic target recognition algorithms, determined the location of the T-72 tank.

The corresponding coordinates were loaded into the tactical network with the help of the bot, after which, with the approval of the operator (human), the equipment of the simulated enemy was destroyed by artillery. “This is a huge step,” said Brigadier General Richard Coffman, who led the Convergence exercise.

The publication notes that “identifying the difference between the American M1 Abrams tank and the Russian-made T-72” involves the use of special algorithms, in the development of which “the private sector has not invested much.” More than 3.5 million images of military vehicles were used by the machine learning algorithms involved, Coffman said.

According to the publication, “the robot can itself identify a potential target using its onboard AI [искусственного интеллекта] and just transfer important data. ” “In other words, an individual robot does not need to constantly transmit high-definition video in real time with everything it sees,” writes Breaking Defense.

According to Coffman, the decision to open fire may be “technically possible” without human intervention, but “the United States Army [является] an organization based on ethical principles, ”that is, does not plan to do so.

In September, Defense News reported that the US Army conducted exercises as part of the Convergence project, which involves the combination of manned and unmanned vehicles and the use of control systems with AI and machine learning. The publication wrote that during the multi-domain exercises that took place at the Yuma test site, the location was determined with the subsequent destruction of several enemy targets, created, in particular, following the example of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and cannon complex (ZRPK).