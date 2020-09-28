During exercises at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, the US Army used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), super cannons, ground robots and satellites “for a large-scale test of their future war plans,” writes Defense One. According to the publication, during the event, several enemy targets were destroyed, imitating, in particular, the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile-gun system (ZRPK).

The Defense One publication notes that during the first phase of the exercise, the satellites determined the likely position of the air defense systems of the mock enemy, information about which was transmitted to the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground data processing station located in more than thousand miles from the combined Lewis-McCord base of the US Army and Air Force in Washington state.

After that, the TITAN operator sent a message with target data to the Yuma training ground in Arizona, where the Extended Cannon Artillery (ERCA) gun was located, designed for a range of up to 70 kilometers. Then a reconnaissance helicopter simulating the product of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) discovered, using small UAVs Air Launched Effects (ALE), the position of the air defense command and control center of the simulated enemy. The corresponding target was destroyed from a record low altitude of about 91 meters with an AGM-114 Hellfire rocket launched from an MQ-1C Gray Eagle reconnaissance and strike UAV.

During the second phase of the exercise, the remaining air defense components of a potential enemy were destroyed. The third stage of the exercise involved the penetration of American ground combat vehicles into the area occupied by the mock enemy.

In September, according to Breaking Defense, during a demonstration of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), an adapted M109 Paladin 155mm howitzer shot down a BQM-167 Skeeter air target that mimics a Russian cruise missile. According to the American publication, the corresponding exercise of the US Air Force (Air Force) took place on September 3 at the White Sands missile range in New Mexico. Thus, the United States conducted exercises simulating a military conflict with Russia.

In September 2019, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe, Jeffrey Harrigan, announced that the Pentagon had a plan to break through the multilayer air defense of the Kaliningrad region. In August 2018, he also claimed that for the past year and a half, the United States has been actively collecting data on Russian military equipment and its capabilities in Syria.