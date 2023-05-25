Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now an official candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election. The Republican submitted the required documents to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, May 24. Many see him as the option that could beat former President Donald Trump to the party leadership.

The Republican revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing ahead of an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The 44-year-old governor is seen as one of the leading figures in winning the Republican leadership from former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis and Trump went from being allies to two great rivals. The former president, in fact, supported the governor in his first race to fill that position. But now, a face to face between the two politicians is coming.

Former President Donald Trump and his potential rival for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis. © Gaelen Morse / Reuters

Their styles are different. Trump has carved out his career in the spotlight, speaking out and hurling direct criticism at his defectors. DeSantis has sought to focus on politics and pragmatism.

However, the governor is launching his campaign after a period in office marked by conservative policies. Florida banned most abortions, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investments and has even relaxed permits for carrying concealed weapons.

DeSantis will have the challenge of continuing to win the votes of the sectors most loyal to Trump, and of reaching the presidential elections, that his conservative policies do not alienate part of the electorate.

News in development…