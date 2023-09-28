FROM THE REPORTER IN SIMI VALLEY (CALIFORNIA). Donald Trump’s advantage over his Republican rivals is increasingly wide. A survey on Tuesday by CBS gives the tycoon a clear advantage in the two states that will open the primary season in January: in Iowa the former president has 50% against 21% for DeSantis; in New Hampshire 51%, still ahead of DeSantis at 13%. Not to mention that at a national level the advantage of “The Donald” fluctuates between plus 37 and plus 46 points. An unbridgeable advantage, said Fox TV moderator Dana Perino during the debate between the Republican contenders for the nomination at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley. Trump was absent. Ron DeSantis replied: “Voters decide elections, not polls.”

A phrase of circumstance but his advisors in the spin room where they talk to reporters trying to “push” their candidate, explain in great detail. DeSantis has always been considered the alternative to Trump, but he has failed to emerge, indeed his approval rating has slipped lower and lower. Two reshuffles in the electoral campaign chain of command followed. Wednesday was an important appointment for the governor of Florida to distance himself from his rivals and position himself once again with the only credible antagonist to Trump. The first findings promote DeSantis’ performance – he was the best along with Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina – but there was no sensational shot or knockout that would shuffle the cards.

DeSantis’ advisors see a path to victory in Iowa (caucus-format primary on January 15). The governor of Florida has so far visited 58 of the 99 counties, and has built a widespread campaign in the area. He can count on the support of the governor and, his officials point out, the attacks that Trump has made on Kim Reynolds denote “a certain fear”. The path, his strategists explain, is to reduce the gap in Iowa, remain glued to Trump and then continue, perhaps trusting in the exit of some rival, gaining other consensus. It is a traditional strategy which however has a great unknown. This too was highlighted by the CBS survey. The Trump cyclone has changed traditional rules, frameworks and dynamics so much so that – CBS reveals – that door-to-door campaign centered on local issues rather than on great visions for the nation seems dated and not working. When asked whether they were more interested in national or local issues, 88% responded with national ones. And this makes Trump with his narrative difficult to reach. However, DeSantis’ men point out, more than three months are missing and the “grassroot campaign”, the traditional campaign can subvert the predictions.

DeSantis was quick to attack Trump on Wednesday, criticizing him for skipping the debates, calling him “missing in action,” and comparing him to Biden’s absence “on the nation’s issues.” DeSantis then attempted to give shape to a challenge within the Republicans that is between him and Trump. The polls give him only partial reason on this aspect and Nikki Haley’s performance is proof of this.

DeSantis’ advisers are also sure – but the opinion is also shared by Vivek Ramaswamy, the group’s outsider biotech entrepreneur – that the conservative base and perhaps even moderate and left-wing fringes are against continuing support for Ukraine. Ken Cuccinelli, former number two in the Department of Homeland Security under Trump and now head of a pro De Santis Committee, reinforced what DeSantis said on stage, namely that he has the Europeans to be the front line in the confrontation with Russia. “We have other priorities, it’s not like if there is an invasion of illegals from the border with Mexico, Germany will send its help.” And the same goes, the reasoning goes, for the US with Ukraine. It is a feeling that is certainly more widespread in the belly of America, the belief of spin doctors, than in Washington and in the rooms of think tanks.

Cuccinelli also responded to La Stampa on the governor’s alleged “shyness” in speaking about his family’s Italian origins. Trump himself had joked about the fact that DeSantis didn’t know how to pronounce his surname whether spelling DE (Italian style) or saying Dii (American style).

“I don’t know if he’s shy, I know he’s proud of his origins but Ron is American, attentive and sensitive to his being American. America is not a tribe, it is not just a territory, we are one people because of a set of founding principles that we share, people come from all over the world and adopt those principles and that is where E Plurimus Unum comes from. This is what Ron and I – with my Italian surname – share, not Italian roots.”