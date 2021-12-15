The former Minneapolis officer pleaded guilty to not respecting the rights of the African American, who died violently during a police arrest made by him. The sentence would be between 20 and 25 years in prison. Three other officers are committed to inciting and failing to prevent the murder.

This Wednesday there was progress in one of the cases against Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights by first admitting that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after Floyd lost consciousness, resulting in Floyd’s death.

In the United States District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, the ex-agent pleaded guilty during the appearance to having violated the civil rights of the 46-year-old man. In the spring, the US Justice had convicted Chauvin on the charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced him to 22 and a half years in prison.

Dressed in the orange prison suit, Chauvin discarded his right to attend a trial after modifying his plea of ​​innocence that he had pronounced the previous September. In a settlement with prosecutors, he acknowledged deliberately depriving Floyd of his constitutional right not to suffer an unreasonable attack, including unreasonable force from a police officer.

The initial sentence of 22 and a half years for murdering Floyd, who was squeezed around the neck with his knee while he was handcuffed to the floor beyond having been knocked unconscious, could be extended between two and three years, given that the agreement with the lawyers it contemplates that both sentences will be served simultaneously and will not be added together. Chauvin could have faced life in prison on federal charges had he upheld his plea of ​​innocence and went to trial.

Philonise Floyd (left) and Rodney Floyd (right), George Floyd’s brother, and his nephew Brandon Williams (middle) arrive in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on December 15, 2021, for the appearance of Derek Chauvin. © Kerem Yucel, AFP

Federal prosecutors, who demanded in Wednesday’s session that the ex-policeman must spend between 20 to 25 years in jail, also detailed that they would transfer him to a federal prison, somewhat safer than the state ones. Since a jury found him guilty earlier this year, Chauvin has been held in solitary confinement in a Minnesota maximum security facility.

Within the signed agreement, the guilty party is obliged to pay restitution – an amount to be defined – and never again obtain a license as a law enforcement officer. District Judge Paul Magnuson said there will be a hearing where relatives of Chauvin and Floyd will speak in court, but did not set a date to read the ruling.

It will also be Magistrate Magnuson who will determine the length of Chauvin’s jail term, for which prosecutors have already anticipated that they will ask for 25 years.

Three other officers are also involved

In addition to Chauvin, the other police officers who were in the arrest of Floyd are compromised, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who have already been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and face the charges in a state trial that will begin in the next March for aiding and inciting the murder.

They will also be in federal proceedings – which begin in January – for depriving the deceased of his constitutional right to be “free from an irrational seizure” and are accused of failing to prevent Chauvin from reducing the African-American to death with his knee.

Last September, the three members of the police force had ignored Floyd’s death and refused to accept guilt for the charges against them and for which they will have to go to the corresponding judicial process.

The death of the African American on May 25, 2020 generated a large-scale mobilization in the United States against the disproportionate aggressiveness of the security forces against the African-American community.

With EFE and Reuters