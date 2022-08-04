WASHINGTON. Alex Jones, the well-known right-wing conspiratorial founder of the InfoWar site who for years in his broadcasts has branded the carnage in the Sandy Hook elementary school as a “hoax” by the government and the families of the victims “actors”, was sentenced to pay a fee. compensation of 4 million dollars. Appeared in court yesterday, Jones said the massacre was “100%” true after years of making himself rich by inventing absurd theories about the tragedy. The families of 20 children and other people massacred by Adam Lanza in elementary school in 2012 had asked for $ 150 million.