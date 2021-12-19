The exponent supported by the lobby of coal producers: «I cannot vote on this law. I just can’t. I tried in every way humanly to find a reason, but it didn’t convince me “

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced the decision that US President Joe Biden feared: he will not vote on the “Build Back Better” climate and welfare plan. The Democratic representative, supported by the coal producers’ lobby, announced his’ no ‘to conservative broadcaster Fox News: “I cannot vote on this law. I just can’t. I have tried in every way humanly to find a reason, but it has not convinced me. This is a no. ” The statement freezes the Democrats and the White House, which hoped to get the green light on the Plan before Christmas. Without Manchin’s vote in the Senate, divided perfectly in half (50 and 50) between the Dem and the Republicans, the plan cannot pass, unless a Republican senator comes to the rescue, hypothesis currently excluded.