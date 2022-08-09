Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Up to 80,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed in the Ukraine war so far – this is Washington’s assessment and says: Warmongering Putin has “not achieved any of his goals”.

WASHINGTON, DC – People who follow the Ukraine war will no longer hear the disclaimer “the information could not initially be independently verified”. But that’s the way it is. For example, when asked how many victims there are already on both sides. Now the Joe Biden administration is delivering new figures that don’t sound good for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

“The Russians probably suffered 70,000 to 80,000 casualties in less than six months,” Pentagon official Colin Kahl told reporters Aug. 8. So that’s the US Department of Defense’s estimate of Moscow’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which includes both deaths and injuries. Official information about fatalities in their ranks is given neither by Kyiv nor by Moscow.

Putin and Ukraine: Kremlin chief has ‘achieved none of his goals’ according to Washington

Moscow’s losses are “quite remarkable given that the Russians have not achieved any of the goals stated by Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the war,” Kahl said. He also said that many Ukrainian soldiers were also killed – but the Pentagon representative did not name a number.

In addition, the Russian army has lost “three or four thousand” armored vehicles, and it is possible that soon it will not have enough missile supplies for military operations in Ukraine.

Kahl went on to say that Putin had not achieved any of his goals: “His overarching goal was to overrun the entire country, bring about regime change in Kyiv and wipe out Ukraine as an independent, sovereign and democratic nation. None of that happened.”

Russia-Ukraine war: Washington helps Kyiv with billions

Meanwhile, the US is launching a new arms package for Kyiv. According to the Pentagon, it includes additional ammunition for the Himars and Nasams rocket launcher systems and 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles. There are also 50 armored medical treatment vehicles and medical material, including first aid kits, bandages and monitors. The equipment is to be given directly to Kyiv exclusively from the stocks of the Ministry of Defense.

A US Himar missile launcher during a military exercise in the Jordanian desert (stock image from 2013). © Petra News Agency /Handout/dpa

Overall, the United States has now pledged weapons and equipment worth around $9.8 billion to Ukraine since President Biden took office with the new package. The United States is also making $4.5 billion available for current Ukrainian government spending, according to the US Agency for International Development. (AFP/dpa/frs)