From: Daniel Dillmann, Stefan Krieger

The USA is getting serious: F16 fighter jets are to be delivered to Kiev soon. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

President returns: Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises “more weapons” for fight against Russia

New Weapons for the Ukraine war : US gives timeline for fighter jet delivery to Ukraine

All the news from the Ukraine war and decisions about further arms deliveries from the West in our news ticker.

Update from May 23, 4:15 a.m.: The CDU defense expert Roderich Kiesewetter spoke out in favor of the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to the Ukraine. “Ukraine’s partners must now go “all-in” and provide Ukraine with everything that Ukraine can use in combined arms combat and that is permissible under international law,” Kiesewetter told the editorial network Germany. The Taurus guided missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers could be a “very helpful contribution from Germany”.

The CDU chairman on the Foreign Affairs Committee said the cruise missiles would bring massive added value to Ukraine in the 15-month war that had now lasted, and would enable “blows against the Russian military infrastructure far behind the front line”. Around 600 Taurus were procured for the Bundeswehr ten years ago. Of these, “around 150” are still operational today. It makes much more sense to use these weapons in Ukraine than to store them in Germany. The Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country has been going on since February 24 last year.

A German Luftwaffe Tornado aircraft armed with TAURUS cruise missiles. (Archive image) © Imago Images

USA promises timely delivery of F16 fighter jets

Update from May 22, 10:37 p.m.: The US has promised Ukraine the timely delivery of F16 fighter jets. That said Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, according to the European Pravda. It is US President Joe Biden’s clear priority to train Ukrainian pilots and provide F-16 jets. This is to be implemented “in the coming months”, according to Miller. We are currently coordinating with the allies on how to proceed.

Update from May 22, 10:00 p.m.: The Ukraine war has increased global demand for weapons. This is now driving prices up in the US and higher defense spending for the Joe Biden administration. Even the accusation of “price gouging” was raised, like the US news portal Newsweek reported. Above all, companies like Lockheed Martin, which also produces the F16 fighter jet required by Ukraine, and the aircraft manufacturer Boeing would make high profit margins in business with the state.

Zelenskyj back in Ukraine

First report from May 22nd: Kiev – After his trips abroad, Volodymyr Zelenskyj has apparently returned to Ukraine. After his visits to Saudi Arabia and Japan, the Ukrainian President reported to his compatriots from a train. “There will be more weapons for our warriors,” Zelenskyy said in a video released by the news agency dpa reported. The head of state attended the G7 summit over the weekend and received the US’s commitment in principle to the delivery of F16 fighter jets for the Ukraine war.

Back in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was optimistic that Kiev’s most recent foreign policy initiatives will also be successful. “Every time there are more results for Ukraine: more anti-aircraft defense, artillery, armor, ammunition, training,” the president said.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj praises air defenses against Russia’s missiles

Selenskyj expressly praised the efforts of his own troops in the ongoing war with Russia. Above all, the air defenses in the Ukraine war work well. In the previous night, 25 out of 25 Russian combat drones were shot down. “Each shot down is a life saved,” said Zelenskyj, who had to admit, however, that not all Russian airstrikes could be prevented. However, their own armed forces would constantly work on improving their defenses.

Zelensky did not give any precise information about the situation around the city of Bakhmut. Fighting continues in the region. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reported at the weekend that his mercenary army had taken the city, which had been fought over for months. Ukraine, on the other hand, said fighting over Bakhmut was ongoing.

Kiev hopes for new weapons in the Ukraine war – but Portugal plays it down

Whether Ukraine can hold out in the war against Russia or repel the aggressor depends primarily on the support of Western countries – and the delivery of modern weapons. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Kiev has been demanding delivery of modern fighter jets from its allies. In principle, the USA gave the green light for the provision of F-16 fighter jets. So far, however, no country has declared its willingness to actually send them. On the contrary: Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho even ruled out that his country would deliver F-16 fighter jets. At most, one would participate in the training of Ukrainian soldiers, Cravinho told the Portuguese news portal Diário de Notícias.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyj still hopes for the NATO countries and is already looking ahead to the upcoming summit of the defense alliance in Vilnius (Lithuania). There, too, one hopes for favorable decisions and more weapons for Ukraine. (with agency material)