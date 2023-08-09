A Utah man was killed during a raid conducted by the FBI in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden. This was reported by ABC News, citing two officials informed about the case. The shooting occurred around 6.15am local time in Provo, just south of Salt Lake City. According to one of the sources, cited by the broadcaster, the investigations began in April and the secret services were informed by the FBI in June. In addition to threatening social media posts, the suspect had left understand online that you want to go to the facts. The threats were deemed “credible,” an official said.