On Saturday morning, May 13, a tornado struck the coastal Texas city of Laguna Heights, killing at least one person, a man, and injuring 11, according to ABC News. The victim was crushed to death by a trailer lifted by the tornado and crashed on her house. The drone footage shows a building with its roof blown off and debris strewn across the city. According to ABC, the tornado was a class EF1 with wind speeds between 138 and 168 km/h



