Usa, Sam Bankman-Fried and the “bribes” to Democrats and Republicans

There is not only the Qatar-gate and bribes to the European parliamentarians to hold court in these hours, but now there is also a another scandal involving the Use and that it promises to range still greater. The crypto-gate affects American politics. The donations – reads the Sole 24 Ore – that the platform ftx ended up in bankruptcy bestowed on Democrats And Republicans lay bare a campaign of lobbying that embarrasses Washington. A story that has brought to light for now 73 million dollars (probably stolen from exchange customers) donated to various politicians.

Those money now, they may be subject to return request. It is a story – continues Il Sole – of lobbying and business, of clumsy attempts to influence And promises unfeasible, the one that binds one of exchange platforms of the most important cryptocurrencies in the world (Ftx) and the american politics. Just a few months ago, Sam Bankman-Friedthe thirty-year-old founder of FTx who now faces 115 years in prison, roamed the buildings that count at Washingtondetermined to get his hands on the US presidential election of 2024. He was ready to donate until one billion dollars.

