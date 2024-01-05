About a hundred individuals in Compton, Los Angeles County, looted a bakery on Tuesday night causing damages amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The assailants, CBS reports, used the car as a battering ram to break through the entrance to the Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food store, located on N. Santa Fe Avenue. An investigation is underway for find the owner of the car and identify the people who participated in the assault.

A chaotic street takeover in Compton #California led to an outrageous break in that cost a local bakery at least $20,000 And California just made it a felony to conceal carry and protect yourselfpic.twitter.com/bHadAJskDu — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) January 4, 2024

Surveillance footage outside the bakery shows a white Kia slamming into the entrance twice, while in reverse, moments before the crowd poured into the store. Cameras inside the store show the attackers ransacking the business, where they allegedly took lottery tickets, cash and merchandise, leaving behind much mess and considerable damage. As soon as officers arrived at the scene, the crowd quickly dispersed and no arrests were made. The video of the car used as a battering ram has gone viral on social media.