Economists consulted by the “WSJ” estimated the creation of 198 thousand jobs; unemployment rate was 3.9%

The United States created 275 thousand job openings outside the agricultural sector in February. The result exceeded market expectations, which estimated the creation of 198 thousand jobs, according to economists consulted by Wall Street Journal. It is lower than that recorded in January, when the country created 353 thousand jobs.

The health sectors; government; food services and bars; social assistance; and transportation and storage boosted the result. The data was released this Friday (March 8, 2024) by BEA (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 255 kB, in English).

A unemployment rate in the country was 3.9%. The percentage is higher than that recorded in January (3.7%). Economists consulted by Wall Street Journal they estimated that the rate would remain at 3.7%. The number of unemployed people in the country was 6.5 million in February, an increase of 334 thousand.

There was no change in the population's direct participation in the labor force for the 3rd consecutive month, which stood at 62.5%. The percentage was also recorded in December 2023 and in January this year. The average wage for U.S. nonfarm workers in the private sector rose to $34.57 per hour. The value represents an increase of 0.1% compared to January, rising to 4.3% compared to February 2023.

US ECONOMY

In 2023, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rose 2.5%, according to BEA data released on February 28. The country's economic activity accelerated compared to 2022, when it grew 1.9%. In the 4th quarter of last year, the index grew 3.2%.

INFLATION AND INTEREST

North American annual inflation was 3.1% in January, 0.3 percentage points below that recorded in December 2023. The monthly rate was 0.3%. Data for February will be released on March 12.

The interest rate is in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the same since July. This is the highest level of the rate since 2001.

On Wednesday (6th March), the president of Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank), Jerome Powell, said that the US central bank's fight against inflation still faces uncertainty. He also stated that immediate interest rate cuts are not assured.

O FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), the Fed's monetary policy committee, will meet from March 19 to 20 to decide whether to maintain or change the country's interest rates.