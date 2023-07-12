US President Joe Biden said this Wednesday, 12, that the CPI data, released earlier, bring “encouraging evidence” that inflation is falling and that the American economy remains strong. In a released statement, Biden noted that the annual CPI has been declining steadily over the past 12 months, and is now at 3%. “We’ve made that progress while unemployment remains near record lows,” Biden said, pledging to continue fighting to reduce costs for families.



