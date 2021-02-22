In the United States, the number of corona deaths has exceeded half a million. According to the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the 500,000 death mark was exceeded on Monday. Accordingly, more than 28 million infections have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The US government will hoist its flags at half mast for five days to commemorate the corona deaths in the United States. President Joe Biden will order this as part of a “sad milestone” commemoration on Monday evening (local time), said spokeswoman Jen Psaki at a press conference in the White House before the 500,000 death mark was exceeded a few hours later.

The flag at half mast applies to public buildings, military bases and all diplomatic missions of the US government abroad, said the White House.

“As of this week in the dark winter of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have died from the virus. That means more Americans died in a single year from this pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined, “Biden said.

The US reached the threshold of half a million corona deaths on Monday afternoon (10.45 p.m. CET). Accordingly, according to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, the US authorities reported 500,071 deaths after being infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. In absolute numbers, there are no other country in the world that has so many confirmed corona deaths.

Biden wants to commemorate the victims of the pandemic in a speech on Monday evening (Tuesday, 0.00 a.m.CET). Afterwards, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses want to keep a minute’s silence. “They will urge all Americans to join the moment of silence as the candles light at sunset,” said Psaki. (dpa)