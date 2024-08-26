Home policy

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

A beacon of hope: Ukraine continues to speculate on AGM-158 JASSM from the USA. The cruise missiles are similar to the German Taurus and could increase Ukraine’s effectiveness far into Russian territory. However, this would require a change in policy by the USA (archive photo). © IMAGO / Dreamstime / Buschmen

New tactic in the war: Ukraine may receive US cruise missiles for the F16 fighter jets. This would force Putin to withdraw his logistics.

Kiev – “You can have a lot of fast jets, but if they don’t have effective weapons and the crews aren’t able to use them with effective tactics, they will just be shot down in large numbers,” says Justin Bronk. Like many others, the analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) a quick, small miracle by the Western F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, as the news agency Reuters reported.

Policy change in the Ukraine war: Biden open to supplying long-range weapons for fighter jets

The White House is now apparently considering supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles to make the F-16 more powerful. Kyiv Post. According to the magazine Army Recognition This would mean a change in US policy and give Ukraine “groundbreaking” opportunities.

According to both media outlets, Ukraine is in dire need of JASSM cruise missiles – a counterpart to the German Taurus, which the German government is refusing to supply. The JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) is a conventional, air-launched cruise missile for ground attacks that was developed in 1998 and delivered to the US Air Force in 2014; the F-16 is suitable as a platform and can carry one under each wing. However, they are normally carried in the weapons bay of long-range bombers such as the B-1 – up to 24 of them can fit in there.

JASSM instead of Taurus for the F16: The range of the US long-range missile is 1000 kilometers

The think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) states that the range of the “standard JASSM” is 370 kilometers, while the JASSM-ER is said to have a range of about 1,000 kilometers; the two 4.26 meter long versions differ only in a larger internal fuel tank and a more efficient engine, but both carry a 432 kilogram warhead. “The fuselage itself can be described as angular, similar to the Taurus KEPD 350, but rounder and more flowing,” writes the CSIS.

“The nature of the requirements is, let’s put it politely, confusing. … I think that ideally – from an operational point of view – all requirements should be dropped.”

The magazine Politico had announced in mid-August that US President Joe Biden was “open” to the use of long-range cruise missiles in Ukraine. Until now, Washington had vehemently refused to grant the defenders’ request. “We are reviewing a number of options to meet Ukraine’s security assistance requests, but we have no information to share,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Jurgensen told Politico Perhaps the Kyiv Post to even just create facts or to put public pressure on the US government.

Kiev had repeatedly appealed to the world to equip its army with weapons that could destroy heavily protected targets from a safe distance, outside the range of enemy air defense systems. Even with the F-16s now being delivered, Ukraine wanted to carry out heavy strikes, possibly against critical infrastructure or strictly military targets, without endangering its limited air force resources. Until now, Ukraine had made do with long-range drones, but had achieved striking successes, albeit very isolated ones.

Putin’s new nightmare on the F16 fighter jet: The AGM-158 JASSM flies far and remains largely invisible

According to the Wall Street Journal ((WSJ) The initial equipment for the F-16 by the USA includes AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface missiles – these are versions of Joint Direct Attack Munition kits (JDAM) with an improved range that convert unguided and thus merely falling bombs into intelligent weapons that glide towards a target. In addition, standard free-fall bombs with a limited explosion radius will be delivered – or have already been delivered.

In addition, the WSJ with the delivery of modern medium-range air-to-air missiles, known as AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile), and short-range air-to-air missiles AIM-9X. These missiles, also known as Sidewinder, for the F-16 fighter jets can be particularly dangerous for Putin’s air superiority. Ukraine wants to use these missiles to fly to the border and shoot at Russia, writes the Journal.

At the beginning of June, the magazine The War Zone speculated about which weapons the F-16 could be equipped with or retrofitted with. The AGM-158 JASSM was considered by the magazine to be the “biggest joker of all”. War Zone was mainly based on the technology that had been tried and tested for over 20 years and the stealth capability of the weapon, which is made of radar-resistant composite materials. However, the magazine countered that the technological risk might be too great for the USA to give up this weapon.

Residual risk in Russia: An undamaged AGM-158 JASSM would be a triumph for Putin

“The idea that these weapons could be compromised by a partially intact landing behind enemy lines or even by espionage is probably too disturbing to risk,” wrote TWZ-Author Tyler Rogoway. The USA used these weapons in Syria because they themselves had operated openly there – this is simply not possible in Ukraine. “In addition, the range of the weapon far exceeds Ukraine’s needs, although this could possibly be changed,” he speculates further; and is probably now seriously mistaken.

Ukraine may primarily attempt to attack from a distance and remain under cover. The most recent example of this tactic is likely a glide bomb attack by Ukraine on an electronic warfare station in the Kursk area. The GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) used in the attack is a US product and can also be carried by the F-16, although it is not a standard platform for this weapon.

“Slow process”: NATO general criticises lack of dynamism in decisions

However, NATO seems to have them in larger quantities, which the SDB, according to TWZthe decisive weapons for the Ukrainian F-16. NATO military officials sometimes see this in a differentiated way: “The aircraft itself is worthless without the weapons,” quotes the WSJ the assessment of Rolf Folland, head of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. Many EU countries would prefer to keep their limited stocks of F-16 ammunition to themselves, he suspects. Ukraine can therefore hardly expect large quantities of ammunition from the European Union.

So maybe the high-value missiles from the USA after all. In any case, Joe Biden had promised Ukraine a new weapons package for Independence Day. “It is a slow process,” says Erhard Bühler in the podcast “What now, General?”“ from the Central German Radio.

AGM-158 JASSM against Russia’s war of aggression: Psychologically immensely valuable

The former lieutenant general and ex-NATO commander also criticises the F-16s, which have so far apparently been “amputated” in their effectiveness in the fight against Russia’s war of aggression, as MDRJournalist Tim Deisinger points out in the podcast – even with long-range weapons, Ukraine does not appear to be allowed to attack potentially firing Russian aircraft over Russian territory: “The nature of the requirements is, let’s put it politely, confusing,” says Bühler. This applies to the systems that are to be used, it also applies to the ammunition that is fired using these systems, it applies to the areas in which they may be used and the purpose, he says.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

“I think that ideally – from an operational point of view – all conditions should be dropped,” he says. If that is politically impossible, the respective donor countries would have to harmonize their systems and make them manageable for Ukraine, he demands to the MDRSo far, however, the US has remained diplomatically vague. According to the news agency Associated Press The White House National Security Spokesman made it clear to the press that the Ukrainian offensive at Kursk would not result in any change in the general US restraint.

“They are allowed to use US-supplied equipment to defend themselves against Russian aggression,” said John Kirby, according to AP. And, as you know, the President has authorized them to use U.S. munitions across that border to deter immediate threats.” Army Recognition However, there is reason to be excited: the psychological and strategic impact of adding the JASSM to Ukraine’s arsenal cannot be underestimated. This could give the Ukrainian armed forces the necessary leeway to launch counter-offensives or consolidate defensive positions.”