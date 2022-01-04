Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the Theranos healthcare company, was convicted of fraud by a California court. At the end of a three-month trial, a San Jose court found her guilty of four crimes, for which she faces up to 20 years in prison, acquitted her for another four, while for three crimes the jury did not reached a unanimous verdict.

Holmes, who had founded his company at the age of 19, promising to revolutionize blood testing with faster and cheaper diagnostic tools than traditional labs and becoming a Silicon Valley star, will not go to jail for now, waiting for know the sentence. It was a 2015 “Wall Street Journal” investigation that revealed that Theranos’ technology (the company was worth $ 6.5 billion) was not working and was deceiving investors.