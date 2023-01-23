NEW YORK. The photo of Donald Trump with the Philadelphia mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlin in Florida it causes discussion. A spokesman for the former president downplays it, noting how the tycoon takes hundreds of photos with many people.

A statement with which he thus avoids answering those who asked him if the two know each other and in what relationship they are. Merlino served a 10-year prison sentence for organized crime. For Trump, this is new dough after the criticisms raised by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West and supremacist Nick Fuentes.