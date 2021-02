WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the United States, consumer credit rose more slowly in December than had been expected by experts. The US Federal Reserve announced on Friday in Washington that lending had risen by $ 9.7 billion compared to the previous month. Economists had expected an average increase of $ 12.0 billion. In November, the loan volume had increased by a revised $ 13.9 billion (previously 15.2 billion) ./jsl/he