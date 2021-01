WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the USA, the rise in construction spending slowed in November. The US Department of Commerce announced in Washington on Monday that spending rose by 0.9 percent on a monthly basis. The increase was almost as expected. In October, construction investments rose even more sharply by 1.6 percent.

However, the data for October has been revised upwards. Previously, the ministry had only reported a 1.3 percent month-on-month increase.