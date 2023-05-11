Usa, “enough is enough” moderate Republicans seem to say on Trump’s sexual allegations

“Enough is enough” seems to be the thought of a large part of the Republicans, in particular that of the moderates, the day after the sentence which found Donald Trump guilty of sexual abuse and also condemning him to pay 5 million dollars. THEThe hearts of the reps are beginning to wonder more and more concretely if the histrionic ability of the tycoon to cry out a conspiracy and to show himself the victim of a system that, according to him, is “rotten” may continue to be a winning value in the next presidential rally or the ethical limits for a politician are being exceeded. A politician who aspires to return to lead America. It is true that the old lion, as is his habit, does not give up and rather relaunches looking for spaces of visibility on television, including CNN. He had played the same game in April after the guilty verdict for having paid for the silence of a porn star and his audience still had it “forgiven” by giving him millions of dollars for the electoral campaign in a flash.



Usa, the “witch hunt” may not apply to this latest accusation

But the perplexities of a part of the Republican party are not far-fetched. This time we are not talking about judgments of co-responsibility for the attack on Capitol Hill or money given to hide a “shared” extramarital affair but about sexual abuse of a consenting woman. Something totally different that could change many supporters’ favorable attitudes. In this case it is difficult to support the “witch hunt” which also helped him during the impeachment attempt.

And an earlier 2017 survey of some unrelated sexual harassment allegations had a worrying result when reversed on the recent ruling: more than half of those interviewed clearly said that if the allegations were confirmed, the president would have to be removed and impeached. And also on this last case relating to the writer E. Jean Carroll, the tycoon calls “the witches” into the field in the person of a well-known employer of the Dem Party, George Conway, who is allegedly behind the woman’s complaint.

Usa, few Republican voices in favor of the tycoon, A “deafening” silence.

Few reps, after the ruling, have spoken. Among them the former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, rival in the primaries rep “The jury verdict should be taken seriously and is another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.” Then John Thune number two in the Senate, who argued that “the” sexual “verdict should lead the party to rethink Trump’s possibilities for 2024. Texas Senator John Cornyn was even clearer: “I don’t think he can be elected in 2024”.

Others, like Mike Pence p Ron Desantis, 90 weights in the party have chosen a deafening silence. This latest sentence from New York was immediately reflected in the polls, especially in the women’s field. 44% of women chose Biden, versus 41% for Trump. Among men, the result was the opposite: 48% for Trump and 31% for Biden. It will most likely be women / (conservatives and moderates) who will decide if the “bad guy” Trump can still aspire (or not) to run for the White House against a “hard and pure” like Joe Biden. The bets are open.

Subscribe to the newsletter

