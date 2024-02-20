The annual Conference of American Conservatives kicks off from today, February 21st to Saturday, and has now become one of the major audiences of support for Donald Trump. Once again he will be at center stage even if among the speakers there is one of the rising stars of the far right, the new president of Argentina, the anarcho capitalist Javier Milei. Among the various foreign delegations expected at the Gaylord National Resort in Maryland, there will also be that of Fratelli d'Italia.

The event takes place while the House is on recess, waiting to resume work on February 28, just three days before the first deadline to pass the federal budget. But also – due to Trump's indications – without the deputies having yet approved the 60 billion dollar military aid package for Ukraine. While the death in prison of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is at the center of international attention.

Trump will speak on Saturday, the same day as the expected Republican primary in South Carolina, where his opponent Nikki Haley, who was governor of this state, is hoping for a comeback, despite adverse polls. But there is no doubt where the heart of the Conservative Political Action Conference beats. “CPAC is not neutral on Donald Trump”, declares the president of the Conference, Matt Schlapp. And moreover, the New York Times revealed, participants will be invited on the last day to take part in a survey on who could be the best 'running mate' to run as vice president alongside Trump. For the newspaper, this is “a further sign of how much the former president now dominates the Republican party”.

There are 17 names in play, including some possible candidates such as South Carolina senator Tim Scott, or deputies Elise Stefanik of New York and JD Vance of Ohio. But the list does not include the Georgian congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theories, or the journalist Tucker Carlson, author of the recent and highly controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Without forgetting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent presidential candidate, eccentric descendant of the Kennedy family known for his conspiracy and anti-vax positions.

Meeting for the first time in 1975, when the rising star of the conservatives was Ronald Reagan, over the years the CPAC has become the event that clarifies what the central themes and electoral priorities of the conservatives are. If it was once dominated by the Republican establishment of the Grand PLO Party (Gop), in recent years it has transformed into a gathering of supporters of Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

The tycoon has been participating as a speaker since 2011, when he had not yet entered politics. And this year the CPAC fully supports him, while the former president seems unrivaled in his race for the Republican nomination ahead of the November presidential elections. Among the speakers there are also his former White House strategist, the far-right guru Steve Bannon, and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who the former president would like as co-leader of the Republican National Committee.

The anti-Trump meeting

The CPAC is so much a Trumpian event that it has pushed the small group of anti-Trump Republicans to organize their own separate event. The Principles First group will gather at the Conrad Hotel in Washington on February 23-25 ​​to “advance principled, center-right politics” and “rebuild principled leadership that serves our country, not partisan or personalist.” Among the speakers we find Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who resisted Trump's pressure to try to alter the presidential election results in his state.