Usa, Zelensky speaks to all Americans in Congress

Time’s Man of the Year is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke live for the first time in front of aligned politicians , no less than at the US Capitol. In a journey, not without risks, arriving by train at the Polish border and then on a landed plane escorted over the American skies by a military jet, Zelensky first met with President Joe Biden for two hours and then was greeted by members of Congress with four minutes of applause. There were countless applauses and standing ovations that interrupted the speech of the Ukrainian number one dressed in the usual green battle uniform. A strong, emotional speech that fully touched the pride of Americans. Many references to heroic episodes of the past: from the battle of Saratoga, the turning point of the American War of Independence, to President Franklin Roosevelt, or to the “resistance of the allies against the Nazis at Christmas 1944”.“The battle that our army is waging – said the Ukrainian president – right now in the heart of Europe is crucial, and that is why its troops need all possible help more than ever. We are capable of changing the course of the war”.

“Dear Americans – Zelensky continued – against all odds, Ukraine has not fallen. He’s alive and well. After 10 months we defeated Russia. We are not afraid. Nobody should have it. This win should inspire the global community. It’s also a triumph for Americans. Europe is more united and freer than ever. Russian tyranny has lost control over us. The Russians will also be free, but only when they have mentally defeated the Kremlin”. And then he added, however, “We have artillery, yes, thank you. Is that enough? No, honestly. Your money is not charity, it is an investment in security that we manage in the most responsible way, and for that I thank you and all American women and men.”

Usa, the Ukrainian flag with the signatures of the soldiers at the front

And the speech ended with the offer to Congress of the Ukrainian flag with the signatures of the soldiers who signed it at the front. Congress is considering passing, before Democrats relinquish control of the House of Representatives, an omnibus bill that provides much, including a $45 billion aid line to Ukraine. Nancy Pelosi led the session, with Vice President Kamala Harris present, in her last appearance before leaving her twice-held office. vice president, Kamala Harris, who did not want to miss the evening. The Democratic Party lost the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Pelosi will be replaced by California Republican Kevin McCarthy. It is true that Congress has always been applauded. Many did to Silvio Berlusconi, many to Juan Guaido of Venezuela, but this time the feeling is that the conviction of those clapping and those continuous standing up was something much deeper and more heartfelt.

Subscribe to the newsletter

