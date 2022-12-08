The House of Representatives of the United States approved today – after the Senate had already done so in recent days – a bill in defense of gay marriage, which is now being signed by President Joe Biden and represents unprecedented federal protection for same-sex unions. The provision, entitled ‘Marriage Respect Act’, was approved with 258 votes in favor – including 39 Republicans – and 169 against and requires all US states to recognize gay marriages.
#USA #Congress #approves #law #protect #gay #marriages
