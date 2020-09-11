America confirmed plans to quickly ship an envoy to Belarus. Reported by TASS just about the US First Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Bigan.

The spokesman for the State Division famous that the principle candidate for this place is the previous US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Julie Fisher. It’s recognized that it’s presently present process approval within the Senate.

Associated supplies “She is a courageous girl” Lukashenko determined to expel the protest chief Kolesnikova from the nation and misplaced. How will their battle finish? “I simply will not go away” Strolling with a gun, early elections and the flight of the opposition: the principle from the brand new interview with Lukashenka

“It is rather essential for the USA to have a consultant in Belarus who is ready to articulate American coverage and firmly characterize the values ​​and pursuits that have to be taken under consideration in our relationships,” Bigan stated. He famous that the American ambassador will be part of different ambassadors from Europe who “stand shoulder to shoulder” with members of the Coordination Council (CC) of the opposition of Belarus, for instance, Nobel Prize laureate in literature Svetlana Aleksievich.

Julie Fischer beforehand served as Washington’s Deputy Consultant to NATO. As well as, she has additionally labored for the US Embassies in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

In August, former rival of Alexander Lukashenko within the presidential race, Valery Tsepkalo, claimed that the USA had promised the Belarusian opposition to not ship a brand new ambassador to Minsk but.

In 2008, Belarus recalled its ambassador from Washington as a result of sanctions imposed on Minsk. The American ambassador additionally left the republic. Representatives of the 2 nations have been headed by short-term attorneys. In 2020, Belarus and the USA agreed to alternate ambassadors.

