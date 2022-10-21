This Friday, former President Donald Trump was summoned by the Committee of Representatives investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill and asked to provide a series of documents ranging from personal communications between the Republican and members of Congress, to information on their contacts with extremist groups. The exmandatario again criticized the agency, calling it “unfair” for not investigating what he calls “the electoral fraud it generates.”

Donald Trump is finally called to the podium. The House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol called the former president to testify about the events, while demanding that the Republican present a series of documents related to what happened in that working day.

According to the Committee, these should include personal conversations between the Republican and members of Congress and even his communications with extremist groups; and they will have to be presented before November 4. For his part, Trump will have to appear at the Capitol in person or by videoconference starting on November 14 and, if necessary, for several days.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-party effort to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the Committee noted in a letter to Trump.

On the other hand, its members assured that they understand the weight of a summons to a former president. “We recognize that subpoenaing a former president is a significant and historic action,” President Bennie Thompson and Vice President Liz Cheney said in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly,” they added.

At the moment, it is not clear whether Trump will accept the subpoena. Several media assure that he could ignore it and wait for an eventual victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections. He could also challenge the summons or try to stop it.

Today’s step is one of the most forceful to finally clarify what happened on January 6, 2021, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol after the former president delivered a fiery speech near the White House with false statements that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was a fraud.

News in development…