CNN has exclusively obtained and released an audio recording of former US President Donald Trump claiming to have kept a classified Pentagon document on a potential attack on Iran. The conservation dates back to July 2021 and took place in Bedminster, New Jersey, specifies the American broadcaster.

The two-minute recording reveals new details of the conversation that is key evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump for mishandling classified information. “These are the documents,” Trump says in the audio recording referring to “highly confidential” material, as he discusses plans to attack the Pentagon. Which contradicts what the former White House tenant said last week during an interview with Fox News, when he said he had no documents with him.

In the audio you can also hear the former US president and his collaborators joking about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails. ”Hillary was always printing them, you know. Her emails private about her,” Trump staffers said.