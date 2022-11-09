This Tuesday, November 8, the first day of the midterm elections in the United States, progressed without clear winners, while the fight for Congress and the governorships continues to be drawn along the national map. The polls are closed in most states, but definitive battlegrounds like Georgia and Pennsylvania remain to be defined.

Election day, which will set the course for the Biden Presidency and possibly the 2024 presidential contest, began at 6 in the morning in the eastern states.

Thus began a tough struggle between Democrats and Republicans with multiple battle scenarios and both parties fighting to emerge victorious in the Senate, in the House of Representatives and in the governorships of the country.

In the elections, the composition of a new Congress was at stake, since during the day they voted to renew the entire House of Representatives and more than a third of the Senate. The so-called ‘midterms’ are considered an electoral thermometer and a way of “evaluating” the work done by the current president Joe Biden.

Local residents cast their votes during the midterm elections at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2022. © REUTERS/Cheney Orr

The first results to arrive were predictable. As of 11 pm ET, Republicans had held 13 of the 35 seats in the Senate. While the Democrats had consolidated their dominance in seven states. However, in certain parts of the US territory the polls had not yet been closed or the counts were about to begin. Thus, the results gave a total of 43 seats in the Senate to the Democrats and 44 to the Republicans, taking into account the positions that were not disputed in these elections.

As for the panorama of the House of Representatives, which is completely renewed in these mid-term elections, it was dominated by the Republican Party, which had won 145 of 435 seats, compared to 87 for the Democratic Party.

The gubernatorial contest

In the governor’s dispute, where there are 36 states at stake, the beginning was promising for the Republicans, who won 11 of the first 17 jurisdictions that had a definition.

However, two of the five states won by the Democrats were ‘recovered’ after long Republican cycles thanks to the wins of Wes Moore (Maryand) and Maura Healey (Massachusetts). While Dan McKee (Rhode Island), Jared Polis (Colorado) and JB Pritzker (Illinois) won re-election.

Most Republican territories were far from changing command. Led by Ron DeSantis (Florida) and Chris Sununu (fourth time in New Hampshire), they also extended their dominance in South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Iowa, Oklahoma, Vermont, Wyoming and Arkansas, where the former press secretary of the White House in the era of Donald Trump, Sarah Sanders.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis (second from left) celebrates onstage with his family after handily winning re-election Tuesday. © Marco Bello, Reuters

Biden and Trump’s messages to the American people

The main figures of both benches; Current Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump addressed their supporters and representatives of their parties.

Biden sent several messages on social networks urging citizens to vote, he also communicated with several Democratic leaders and with the president of the House of Representatives. She, however, did not speak in front of the cameras and was in the White House almost all day, according to AP.

For his part, Trump appeared at night and celebrated the panorama shown by the first results. And the tycoon assured that much is still at stake.







Although the balance is tipped towards the Republican side so far, it remains to be seen what Americans chose on the west coast of the country, essential for the elections and where the Democrats have a strong influence.

A first day held in relative calm and results that may take days

The election day was lived with relative calm. There were some isolated incidents, such as a man walking into a polling station with a knife, threatening officials and calling for the elections to end. The man was arrested by the Police.

More than 46 million Americans voted early in the midterm elections, by mail or in person. And at the polls, Americans gave their opinion on issues such as inflation, which according to several polls was the fundamental issue by which citizens guided their votes.

Other issues that had been discussed during the campaign also played a key role in the decision of the Americans. Abortion, according to the ‘Edison Research’ survey, ranked second as a problem present in the elections. They also showed that at least one in ten voters was primarily interested in immigration.







For the moment, the results remain open and, as the organizations in charge of carrying out the elections had warned, they could take time to complete. Even the vote count is expected to take several days.

With AP, Reuters and EFE