US, George Clooney: “I love Joe Biden but we need a new candidate”

George Clooney signs an op-ed in the New York Times asking Joe Biden to give way to another candidate. “I’m a lifelong Democrat and I make no apologies for that,” the actor wrote. “I’m proud of what my party stands for and what it stands for. As part of my participation in the democratic process and in support of my chosen candidate, I’ve led some of the largest fundraisers in my party’s history. Barack Obama in 2012. Hillary Clinton in 2016. Joe Biden in 2020.”

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as a president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him. I believe in his character. I believe in his morality. He has won many of the battles he has faced over the last four years. But the one battle he cannot win is the battle against time. None of us can. It is devastating to say this, but the Joe Biden I saw three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe Biden of 2010. He was not even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all saw at the debate.”

“Was he tired? Yes. Had a cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve chosen to ignore every warning sign. George Stephanopoulos’ interview only reinforced what we saw last week,” he writes. “Is it fair to point this out? It has to be. It’s about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be overturned”, he adds. “We will not win in November with this president. We will also not win the House and we will lose the Senate. That is not just my opinion; it is the opinion of every senator, congressman and governor I have spoken to privately. Every single one of them, regardless of what they say publicly.”

USA 2024, Pelosi: “Biden must decide quickly whether to run”

Joe Biden’s longtime ally and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has urged the US president to quickly reconsider his decision to remain in the presidential race.“It’s up to the president,” she said in an interview with MSNBC, “to decide whether to run, we all encourage him to decide, because time is running out.” Asked if she agreed that Biden should run, Pelosi was noncommittal: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. Whatever he decides, we will support him.” The former Speaker also explained that any evaluation will have to be made after the NATO summit, when Biden will be called to hold a closing press conference of the summit, the first after the disastrous performance in the TV duel with Donald Trump.

USA, Biden without peace: now they accuse him of having overdone it with Botox

But in the meantime Joe Biden must also defend himself from other “accusations”, those of those who say he overdid it with Botox. Veteran former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, in particular, who conducted the infamous interview with Britain’s Prince Andrew, said one of the reasons the US president always looks shocked is because he appears to have overdone the wrinkle-removing injections. Speaking on the News Agents podcast, Maitlis said: “The strange thing about Biden, which no one seems to be talking about, is that from what I can see he’s had Botox up to his eyes. It makes his face look very, very stiff… I think someone close to him needs to soften that a bit… take the Botox off him…” “Otherwise he ends up looking shocked, and it doesn’t help to calm people who think she’s in a constant state of surprise,” added Maitlis, one of Britain’s best-known journalists, played by Gillian Anderson in the Netflix film Scoop.