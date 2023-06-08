Usa, Trump cornered. The loyalists and the grand jury

Donald Trump would be one step away from the indictment for the case of classified documents found from the FBI in his house of Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Federal prosecutors – reports Politico – served the former American president with the documentation that sees him involved in a criminal investigation. The notification is a sign that Special Prosecutor Jack Smithwho is investigating the classified papers brought by the tycoon to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, is in the process of indict Trump.



Over the past few weeks, Smith has brought several figures from the inner circle of the tycoon in front of the grand jury investigating the classified documents case, including one of his lawyers, Evan Corcoran, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows. A former Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, admitted today that he was questioned in Florida. In fact, according to the Justice Department regulation, prosecutors can send a “targeted letter” to those who could be accused in connection with a grand jury investigation, giving them an opportunity to witness before an indictment arrives.

