Joe Biden signed an executive order to reduce US investment in the technology sector in China, particularly in companies that feel connected to Beijing’s military development. A measure therefore dictated by national security issues, the president explained, underlining that China “is engaged in a broad strategy that directs, facilitates and supports advances in sensitive technology and crucial products for military, intelligence, surveillance and cyber”.

Furthermore, Biden, in the statement released by the White House, recalls how in China “the barriers between the civil and commercial sectors and the industrial and military defense sectors have been eliminated, not only in the research and development sectors, but also for the purchase of cutting-edge technology with the goal of gaining military dominance”.

Washington’s move appears destined to rekindle tensions between China and the United States despite the recent thaw recorded in their relations and immediately provoked the Beijing’s protest reaction. “Under the pretext of national security, the United States restricts investment by American companies in China, its real goal is to deprive China of its right to develop and safeguard its hegemony and self-interest,” a ministry spokesman said. of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that this is “pure economic coercion”.

“The US measure seriously violates the principles of the market economy and fair competitionseriously disturbing the international economic and commercial order”, concluded the spokesman.