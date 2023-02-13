The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is considering the possibility of holding an interview in the coming days in Munich with Wang Yi, a member of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the CPC. This was announced by Bloomberg, citing sources according to which the meeting could be held at the Security Conference scheduled in Germany from 17 to 19 February.

