Blinken in China: how was the visit and meeting with Xi Jinping

The United States and China are once again talking to each other at high levels. After long doubts on the eve, Xi Jinping received Antony Blinken. The main news of the US Secretary of State’s visit to Beijing, the first five years after the last, is precisely this. A very relevant signal, which clearly demonstrates how both sides want to keep communication channels open and indeed try to revive the dialogue. Not to arrive at a thaw, which remains a long way off, but at least to stabilize relations.

A non-trivial goal, after what has happened in recent months. Since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan onwards, the spiral has always been darker: not even the bilateral between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali it served to relaunch relations. But even after the two days of Blinken in Beijing, distances remain on numerous issues, starting with Taiwan. This aspect emerged above all during the meeting with Wang Yi, the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party.

Talking to Blinken, Chinese diplomatic chief Wang Yi said there was “no room for compromise” on the Taiwan issue. “On this issue – he said according to state broadcaster CCTV – China has no room for compromise or concessions. The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint US-China communiqués, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and clearly oppose Taiwan independence.”

A US-China deal on Taiwan remains impossible

In his press conference response, Blinken gave a guarantee: “The United States reiterates that it does not support Taiwan independence and does not want a new Cold War with China.” But at the same time he cited Beijing’s “provocative actions” across the Straits and claimed the right/duty to “make sure that Taiwan is able to defend itself”, in compliance with the Taiwan Relations Act and Ronald Reagan’s Six Assurances, that the China sees them as unilateral acts and at odds with the three joint communiqués that initiated official diplomatic relations between the two countries.

More important is the reassurance that the United States “They don’t seek a new Cold War, they don’t seek to change the Chinese system, they don’t seek to oppose China by strengthening the relationship with allies.” Blinken also said that the US does not want economic decoupling, following Ursula von der Leyen’s “risk reduction” formula.

That tensions are not destined to disappear overnight is also demonstrated by the fact that according to Blinken China has refused to Blinken claims that China has not agreed to set up a military-military crisis communication channel, which was one of the main hopes of the US visit. This follows the failure to meet between the two defense officials, Lloyd Austin and Li Shangfu, at the Shangri-La in Singapore.

Still, there are some positive signs. The first is that the two governments have agreed to bring together working groups and diplomats early on a number of issues, including a greater access to each country for journalists, scholars and students. Blinken also said they and their Chinese counterparts have agreed to expand direct commercial flights between the two nations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

