There are “a distance of approach” and “deep mutual distrust”. The risks are “accident and escalation”. From Beijing Francesco Sisci, an expert in geopolitics, speaks with Adnkronos awaiting the arrival in the Chinese capital of Antony Blinken after the skyrocketing tensions over the affair of the Chinese spy balloon which, last February, led to the cancellation of the visit of the US secretary of state in the Asian giant. “America would like to establish rules of engagement with China like there were with the Soviet Union at the time of the Cold War – says Sisci – China doesn’t want it for a thousand reasons”.

The situation is “indeed very delicate”, it is “easy to make mistakes” and the risks are “the accident and the escalation” and, he continues, “since neither of the two sides wants to take a step back if this meeting goes badly yes it would open a phase in which we could be without a network”. In a context where “no one trusts the other”.

Sisci speaks of a “crucial mission, which can be a turn for the better or for the worse” in a context in which “there is nothing guaranteed”, but only “an effort to control the situation”. Blinken’s visit will be the first visit by a US secretary of state to China in five years. For the US, the visit is part of the commitment that has been underway for months to restart communication channels with Beijing. According to observers, there will hardly be a significant breakthrough on the hottest issues that divide Washington and Beijing, from Taiwan to human rights, to the conflict in Ukraine.

“The problem with the visit is that one of the main reasons why Blinken comes to Beijing is to find an agreement on protocols to be used for patrols at sea or in the air”, observes Sisci after the two near misses (at the end of May when the US denounced the “aggressive maneuver” of a Chinese jet in the skies over the South China Sea, where a US reconnaissance plane was flying, and earlier this month when a Chinese warship and the destroyer almost collided in the Taiwan Strait Uss Chong-Hoon, transiting the area with a Canadian unit). “The Americans would like protocols, the Chinese don’t want them because they believe it would be like ‘legalizing’ these American patrols – he continues – And the Americans respond that they want patrols to affirm the freedom of air and naval traffic”.

According to Sisci, the two superpowers should “find a balance”. And, he underlines, “the Chinese say they are waiting” for Blinken’s arrival “but only because the Americans insist and have to admit they were wrong” in their relations with Beijing and for their part “the Americans certainly don’t come” to the Chinese capital ” to admit you were wrong, but to fix ‘guardrails'” and for “the Chinese there are no guardrails to fix”.

And, Sisci still says that he says he is “worried”, if “an agreement were found, it would go ahead and China would show that it has folded and then lose face, while if Blinken returned to the US with a failure, the Biden administration would be criticized for been too soft on China.” “We are – he concludes – at a difficult juncture to find a balance”.