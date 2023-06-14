Antony Blinken flies to China this week, possible signal of an improvement in relations between Beijing and Washington after the enormous tension erupted over the story of the Chinese spy balloon which, last February, just on the eve of a visit to Beijing by the secretary of state, which was later cancelled, was discovered while flying over the United States.

Blinken during his visit – the first by a US secretary of state in five years – will meet the Foreign Minister, Qin Gangand potentially President Xi Jinping as part of the months-long effort to restart communication channels between the world’s two major economic powers.

“Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings,” explained Dan Kritenbrink, undersecretary for relations with Asia who has been in China in recent weeks, in a conference call with reporters. “We go to Beijing with a realistic, competent approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition as responsibly as possible,” he added.

However, the undersecretary recalled that American diplomats minimize the possibility that the visit could lead to a significant turning point on the hottest issues that divide Washington and Beijing, from Taiwan to the war in Ukraine up to the question of human rights. But he stressed that Blinken will raise US “values ​​and interests,” establishing reliable communication channels and exploring possible cooperation on climate and economic issues.

Blinken’s visit last February was decided by Joe Biden and Xi during their meeting in Indonesia last year, but after its postponement due to the spy balloon crisis, the opportunities for confrontation between the two countries have multiplied, for Taiwan, Ukraine, dangerous approaches between Chinese-American aircraft. And last Saturday the White House revealed the existence of a Chinese spy station in Cuba.

Despite this, theThe Biden administration has shown itself eager to restore communication channelsespecially military ones just for prevent individual incidents from provoking a military escalation. However, Beijing appeared reluctant to resume communications, worried by the possibility that Washington could use the results of the FBI investigation into the spy balloon – which according to Beijing’s official version would have been a simple weather balloon that had by chance changed its route – to embarrass China.

The green light for Blinken’s visit seems to show that these concerns have somehow been overcome, or at least set aside, even if only in recent weeks the defense minister, Li Shangfu, had refused the request of his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Singapore Security Conference.

A decision that had been stigmatized by the Pentagon which had underlined “the importance of keeping the lines of military communication open between Washington and Beijing to ensure that competition does not lead to conflict”.