Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Xi Jinping to “confront”, as the White House said, and manage the not easy bilateral relations. “Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, address misrepresentations and prevent unwanted conflicts. This phone call is one way of doing that,” a White House source said, speaking to reporters. It is the first telephone contact between the two leaders since July 2022. The last meeting dates back to last November, in California.

What they talked about

Biden and Xi had a “candid and constructive” discussion on various bilateral, regional and global issues, promising to continue ongoing communications between the militaries of the two countries and discussions on the risks of AI and the climate, the House said. White. Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and respect for the law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

The American President expressed concern about China's support for the Russian defense industry and its impact on European and transnational security and underlined the US' continued commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. Biden also reiterated his concern about China's unfair trade policies and nonmarket economic practices that harm American workers and families.

The two leaders stressed the importance of keeping communication channels open and to responsibly manage the relationship through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the coming weeks and months, including visits to China by Janet Yellen and Antony Blinken.