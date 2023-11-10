Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet on November 15th. White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre confirmed this in a note, specifying that the two leaders “will discuss issues relating to bilateral relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of Chinathe ongoing importance of keeping lines of communication open, and a range of regional and global issues.”

Xi and Biden, who will meet in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Apec summit, a year after their last meeting at the G20 in Bali, “will also discuss how the United States and the People’s Republic of China can continue to responsibly manage competition and to collaborate where our interests are aligned, particularly on transnational challenges affecting the international community”.