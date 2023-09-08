USA, China and Russia are part of the eighteen countries that this Thursday they signed a declaration that underlines the joint commitment “to promote and enable peace” and “multilateralism based on international norms”, in the framework of an East Asia summit in Jakarta.

The statement was the result of the 18th East Asia Summitwhich was held this Thursday in Jakarta with the attendance, among others, of the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, within the forum of leaders of the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

This forum is made up of the ASEAN countries (Burma, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), in addition to eight partner nations, Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.



“We declare our mutual commitment to promote and enable an environment of peace, stability, good governance, prosperity and sustainable development for all through a culture of dialogue and cooperation, promoting mutual trust and respect for international standards“says the joint statement.

Most of the countries were represented by their leaders -among them all those from ASEAN and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi- or by senior political officials during the summit, part of the agenda of the ASEAN leaders’ forum, which takes place in Jakarta from Tuesday until today.

The document also highlights the commitment to “promote multilateralism based on the rule of international law, particularly on the principles of the UN Charter, to address pressing regional and global issues and challenges”.

Before signing the declaration, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, host of ASEAN this year, made a strong call for dialogue at the opening of the East Asia summit.

“All of us who are sitting here have the same responsibility towards peace, stability and prosperity in our region. We have the same responsibility not to create new conflicts, tensions or warshe implored.

In the room, Harris and Lavrov were seated separated by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and opposite Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The document is the closest thing to a rapprochement of positions between China and the US, as well as with Russia, at a summit where Harris and Li have not yet met and Lavrov has kept a low profile.

EFE

