From the Washington correspondent. Twelve hours of meetings spread over two days, this was how long the confrontation between Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lasted. The two – with their respective large delegations – met on Saturday and Sunday in Malta. The White House spoke of “frank, substantive and constructive discussions” based on the commitment that President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping made at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. The meeting is the last of a series of high-level meetings involving the leaders of the two governments. In May Sullivan and Wang met in Vienna and visits to Beijing have been made in recent months by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen, Gina Raimondo and also by special envoy for the climate John Kerry.

According to what the White House reported, the discussions covered various issues and Washington – according to a senior official of the National Security Council – raised the issue of respect for the “median line” along the Taiwan Strait and Chinese support for Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. However, Sullivan confirmed to the Chinese that the US will not deviate from the One China Policy which has regulated Washington’s relations with the Dragon and Taipei for decades. From Beijing came the clarification that the Taiwan issue is “the first and insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations”.

There are also signs – albeit slight – for the restoration of military communications between the two countries, the US official said, while China did not comment on this aspect. The channels were closed in retaliation for then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s August 2022 visit to Taiwan.

The two countries – the first and second largest economies in the world – will continue their high-level dialogue and this refers to the hypothesis of a bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi in San Francisco in November on the sidelines of the Apec summit. The White House official did not go too far on this point, reiterating “the importance of having channels of discussion to manage diplomatic relations”. “For now there is nothing to announce” regarding a possible meeting is the line of the Americans, who however underlined that Biden has repeatedly said he wants to meet Xi. The missed opportunity of a meeting at the G20 in New Delhi was commented by the White House with “disappointment”, signaling the lack of any preclusion to a bilateral summit between the two leaders.

Sullivan, the US source confirmed, also reiterated US concern about the support that Beijing guarantees to Russia.