Biden heralds a thaw with China. Here’s what’s happening

Something moves. Behind the complaints and cross accusations, behind the complaints and retaliations, something is moving. And the dialogue seems really ready to restart. The United States and China are studying and attacking each other, in conjunction with the G7 summit in Hiroshima, but in the meantime they are working behind the scenes to restart relations which have deteriorated greatly after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August and the affair of the alleged spy balloon that led to the cancellation of Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing.

The first sign of this is the imminent trip of Wang Wentao, China’s trade minister, to Washington. After the meeting between Wang Yi, head of Communist Party diplomacy, and Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, Wang’s visit was announced in Vienna, who will meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai-

Chinese embassy officials stressed their desire to keep channels of communication open and highlighted recent bilateral engagements, such as the Sullivan-Wang meeting, an indication that the efforts made by Washington and Beijing to re-establish relations could produce some progress.

The meeting with Raimondo in Washington had not been previously announced, while the one with Tai in Detroit was foreseen as part of the APEC meetings. Wang Hongxia, from the embassy’s economic and trade affairs section, said the meeting with Tai and Raimondo “provides the two countries with an opportunity to engage in dialogue through bilateral, regional and multilateral channels to address each other’s concerns in the field.” economic and commercial”.

L’The Biden administration is now trying to organize a series of possible visits to Beijing by senior administration officials in the coming months, as part of an effort to rekindle ties with China on substantive issues. And it would cover everything in relationships. Commerce, with Treasury Secretary Yanet Jellen. Diplomacy, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Climate, with Rep. John Kerry.

US-China dialogue on defense resumes after post Pelosi silence

There is a lack of defense, but there seems to be important progress on this too. The White House is considering lifting sanctions against Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. THEGeneral Li was appointed Chinese defense minister during the “two sessions” last March, but has been sanctioned since 2018 for the purchase of weapons from Russia. Precisely because of the sanctions, Beijing recently refused to agree to a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the occasion of his participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum to be held in Singapore next month.

The lifting of the sanctions could lead to the meeting and the resumption of the dialogue on defense matters, which was de facto interrupted since last August after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Joe Biden himself, on the sidelines of the G7, said he expected a “thaw” in US relations with Beijing. Also colorful is the way he cited a “stupid balloon” as the cause of a halt to a process of dialogue that had already begun. “Everything has changed in terms of dialogue. I think you will see that the situation starts to unfreeze very soon,” Biden predicted.

Beijing is niche and expects substantial steps, given that several criticisms have come from the G7 on the political and economic dossiers that concern it. China has confirmed that it maintains “necessary communication” with the United States, but is asking Washington to lift sanctions and create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “We have maintained the necessary communication, but if the United States says it wants to communicate, but at the same time it suppresses and contains China by all means and by imposing sanctions on Chinese officials and enterprises, what is the sincerity and meaning of such communication?“, the spokeswoman punctuated, reiterating Beijing’s opposition to “illegal unilateral sanctions”.

The United States, he said, “should immediately lift the sanctions and take concrete actions to remove obstacles to dialogue and communication and create a favorable atmosphere and conditions.” However, it should not be excluded that behind the curtain of disagreements one can also arrive at aun future meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Perhaps at the G20 in New Delhi in September, or at the Apec summit in San Francisco, scheduled for November, should relations really take a better turn.

But Beijing’s perplexity remains. In the short to medium term, the US may have an interest in detente, given the approaching presidential elections, but in the medium to long term, Beijing knows very well that it remains Washington’s number one strategic priority, and therefore its main rival.

