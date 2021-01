CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) – The business climate in the Chicago region brightened significantly in January. The indicator rose 5.1 points to 63.8 points, as the regional purchasing managers association announced in Chicago on Friday. Analysts had expected a slight decrease to 58.5 points on average. Values ​​above the 50 point mark signal economic growth, values ​​below indicate shrinkage./bgf/jsl/he