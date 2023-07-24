Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 18:25 Share

Chevron directors have lifted the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, who will turn 63. The oil company also announced changes in the executive board, with vice president Eimear Bonner chosen to succeed Pierre Breber as CFO from 2024.

On the waiver of mandatory retirement age for Wirth, director Wanda Austin said, “Chevron’s Board regularly reviews its long-term succession plans, and has concluded that it has the right leader and strategy to continue the company’s successful trajectory.” “We look forward to your continued leadership,” said the executive in a Chevron statement.

The vice president and CFO, Pierre Breber, will retire from the company in 2024, after 35 years with the company. The role transitions to Chevron Vice President and President of the Chevron Technical Center, Eimear Bonner, effective March 1, 2024.